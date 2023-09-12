WATCH: Inside Nasty C’s private listening session at Zwartkops Racetrack

A few days ahead of the release of his fifth solo studio album ‘I Love It Here’, Nasty C invited some media friends and collaborators on a musical journey at Zwartkops Racetrack in Centurion on Monday night. The exclusive experience started off with a guided racing experience on Zwartkops track and skidpan obstacle courses with several cars of the Mercedes fleet during the afternoon.

Afterwards, invitees got to enjoy a listening session of the entire album. The listening session also included performances from Nasty C and 25K, who’s featured on the upcoming album. Apart from 25K, the upcoming album also features afro pop star Ami Faku, US rapper Benny The Butcher, frequent collaborator Tellaman, R&B vocalist Manana, and Maglera Doe Boy. Several clips have been circulating online from the listening session:

“#ILoveItHere 👁️🔥📍 Nasty C Listening Session,” shared Trace. #ILoveItHere 👁️🔥![CDATA[]]>📍 Nasty C Listening Session pic.twitter.com/HhdcMCVfXT — TRACE Southern Africa (@TRACE_Inter) September 11, 2023

A fan in attendance shared a clip of his experience with one of the Mercedes cars. “I'm sorry but your favorite artist can never give you this typa exclusive 😭 Nasty C is goated dawg🤞🏾😩🔥” I'm sorry but your favorite artist can never give you this typa exclusive 😭 Nasty C is goated dawg🤞![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>😩![CDATA[]]>🔥 pic.twitter.com/y4Lxyc68z7 — .STUDIOS. (@North_Std) September 11, 2023

During the listening session, Nasty C was also handed a giant plaque, “@Nasty_CSA receives a gold and platinum plague for all his albums at his listening session for ‘I Love It Here’, as well as reaching 850 million total streams across all platforms. #slikouronlife” .@Nasty_CSA receives a gold and platinum plague for all his albums at his listening session for ‘I Love It Here’, as well as reaching 850 million total streams across all platforms. #slikouronlife pic.twitter.com/TPRSWkrav9 — SLIKOURONLIFE (@slikouron) September 11, 2023

The 26-year-old has been trending over the past few days after a video emerged online of him punching and kicking a fan who jumped onto the stage during his performance in Zambia. In the video, security can be seen quickly intervening as the fan falls to the ground before Nasty C tries to get one more kick in. The music is then cut as the fan is dragged off stage and back into the crowd. “Nasty C punches a fan in Zambia during his performance,” shared SA Hip Hop Feeds.