WATCH: Jesse Clegg drops inspiring visuals for his single ‘Speed of Light’

South African singer and guitarist Jesse Clegg releases visuals for his summer banger, “Speed of Light”. The chart-topping single was released in October and it explores those moments in life that “allow us to rediscover our passion and meaning”. The upbeat pop single is about how, “even at one’s lowest points, life can still hold some unexpected surprises”. The inspiring music video urges fans across the world to never give up, no matter how challenging the situation may seem at the time, also offering a friendly reminder that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Shot on different locations, the video showcases the beauty of Cape Town and features local Capetonian and athlete, Chelsea-Sloan Samuels as she beats the odds to fulfil her passion to become the world champion.

Chelsea-Sloan Samuels. Picture: Supplied

The music video also features veteran actor Tshamano Sebe who plays Samuels coach and number one cheerleader.

Elaborating on the inspiration behind the music video, the muso says: “The video tells the story of a young athlete from a challenging background who is passionate about running.

“The story follows her as she chases her dream of becoming a professional runner against all odds, pushing herself to her limits to reach her goal.”

He adds:” This captures the idea of the song which is about finding meaning, love and passion in our darkest moments.”

With the global Covid-19 lockdown looming back in March 2020, the platinum-selling artist had a mammoth challenge of complete the single in time to get back to South Africa.

What felt like the “Speed of Light”, Clegg was able to create a formidable world-class single.

Watch the music video below:

The upbeat pop-inspired track was written and produced in the US with Nick Furlong (Avicci, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kygo, Steve Aoki) and Nick Petricca (lead singer of Walk the Moon).

The song was mixed by Tim Pagnotta (Grammy-winning producer for Blink 182, Neon Trees and Walk the Moon).