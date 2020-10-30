WATCH: Jimmy Nevis’ spiritual vibe in new song 'Magenta'

Jimmy Nevis is back with a new single and video, called “Magenta”. The track, which released on Thursday, sees the "Remind Ya“ singer going for a more spiritual vibe. The video was shot in the Cederberg Mountains, with a male contemporary dancer and Jimmy perched on mountain cliffs, and set against a backdrop of cascading waterfalls and rock pools. “Magenta”, a mellow pop tune with a fresh beat, was released through Gallo Record Company and follows up on his most recent solo single “Hey Jimmy”, which was a huge success on South African radio. Jimmy discusses the inspiration for the song: “’Magenta’ is about reaching that place of euphoria.

“For me, it’s about the journey to paradise, whatever that may be.

“The music video was shot in the Cederberg at Cape Nature.

“It explores this journey between myself and another spiritual side of me. It’s also open to interpretation.

“Most of the video happens at this incredible waterfall which I have been going to for the last three years.

“It’s one of my favourite spots in the world. It’s also the location where I host my annual Camp-Out Festival with Cape Nature, so it also feels like I got to capture a very sacred space.”

