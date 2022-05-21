WATCH: Kelly Khumalo awarded several gold and platinum plaques

After over a decade operating at the highest level of the music industry, singer-songwriter Kelly Khumalo seems to be entering a different realm in her career: she’s starting to host her own shows, her reality show is set to be renewed for a new season and she has been involved in various business interests that seem to be bearing fruit. “I feel like I’m only getting started now,” she told me during an interview for Insider a few months ago. And she might have a point.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her most recent album, 2020’s “The Voice of Africa” (TVOA), spawned the biggest hit of her career thus far, “Empini”. This week, during a meeting with her team at her label, Universal Music, Kelly was alerted of the several gold and platinum certifications she’d achieved through TVOA by label A&R Tebogo “DJ Vigilante” Seema. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) The award winning singe’'s album “TVOA” is gold, “Empini” is 4 x platinum, “Esphambanweni” is 2 x platinum and “Ngathwala Ngaye” is platinum.

In celebration of this and in anticipation of her upcoming show in the Vaal, Kelly recently hosted a press junket with Johannesburg media at Ukko restaurant in Nicolway. A press release from Kelly’s PR agency, Azania Public, read: “This was an excellent way for Kelly and the media to have conversations around her album going gold, her much-anticipated album dropping in August and her headlining event in the Vaal on May 28.” The media junket was recorded for the upcoming season of her reality show, “Life With Kelly Khumalo”, on Showmax.

Story continues below Advertisement