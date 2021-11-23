WATCH: Khuli Chana shuts down Konka with new single 'Take Care'

Motswako legend Khuli Chana celebrated the release of his new single, “Take Care”, with a headline performance at popular Soweto nightclub Konka on Sunday. “Take Care” features Rémy Producers’ winning producer Profound and platinum-selling Afropop star Manu WorldStar and sees Khuli once again fusing amapiano with his style of motswako rap.

This is Khuli's second radio single this year after “Buyile” featuring Tyler ICU, Lady Du and Stino LeThwenny. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHULI CHANA (@khulichana01) Khuli rolled back the years with performances of several of his classics over the course of his illustrious career. Videos on social media showed him performing anthems such as “No More Hunger”, “Tswa Daar” and the appropriately titled “Konka”.

At one point, Khuli was joined on stage by Ma-E to perform their recently released collaboration, “Ain't No Tomorrow” featuring Just Bheki. "Last night I got to perform #AintNoTomorrow by @MaEzeeDoesIt ft myself & @Just_Bheki for the first time at @KonkaSoweto." Last night I got to perform #AintNoTomorrow by @MaEzeeDoesIt ft myself & @Just_Bheki for the first time at @KonkaSoweto



Music video link : https://t.co/vsvJwsykPX pic.twitter.com/L6xP6S5sFN — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) November 22, 2021 Amapiano DJ Mr. JazziQ was a co-headliner alongside Khuli.

The show was hosted by Kefilwe Mabote. After a quiet 2020, Khuli has been back in the spotlight this year following the success of the amapiano-influenced single "Buyile". His last studio album, 2019’s “Planet of the Have Nots”, featured stand-out singles “Basadi” featuring Cassper Nyovest, and “Holding On or Forever Hold Your Peace” featuring A-REECE.

Earlier in the year, Khuli's record label Mythrone Records announced a joint venture with Universal Music Group Africa. The new deal saw Khuli reuniting with former long-time manager Refiloe Ramogase. As has become a weekly theme, there were also a few videos circulating of big spenders splurging on expensive bottles of champagne at Konka on Sunday.