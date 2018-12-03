Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

While it was a dream come true for many revellers to witness the stellar performance by the industry heavyweights, for some the aftermath of the festival ended as a nightmare.

After all the glitz and glam, music and dance at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 fans were left stranded and vulnerable as a crime spree erupted outside of the FNB stadium and surrounding areas.

Festivalgoers took to Twitter to relate the aftermath of the festival, with some saying they were robbed of their possessions, while others say they witnessed hijacking, attempted rape, while some were held up at gunpoint as they waited for Ubers at Sasol petrol station near FNB stadium. 

South African Youtuber and socialite Thulasizwe Dambuza, popularly known as Lasizwe, also took to social media to share how the event quickly went south after being left vulnerable and exposed on Jozi's streets:

Here are some of the tweets about the mayhem after Africa's first Global Citizen concert in Soweto.

Though tweeps seemingly blame the event organisers, SAPS and JMPD for lack of proper security measure, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also received a shout out, asking for a call to action.

