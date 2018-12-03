Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

While it was a dream come true for many revellers to witness the stellar performance by the industry heavyweights, for some the aftermath of the festival ended as a nightmare. After all the glitz and glam, music and dance at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 fans were left stranded and vulnerable as a crime spree erupted outside of the FNB stadium and surrounding areas.

Festivalgoers took to Twitter to relate the aftermath of the festival, with some saying they were robbed of their possessions, while others say they witnessed hijacking, attempted rape, while some were held up at gunpoint as they waited for Ubers at Sasol petrol station near FNB stadium.

South African Youtuber and socialite Thulasizwe Dambuza, popularly known as Lasizwe, also took to social media to share how the event quickly went south after being left vulnerable and exposed on Jozi's streets:

I can’t even comment on how amazing #GlobaCitizenFestival was because of the traumatic experience I experienced at the Sasol Garage trying to get home after #GlobalCitezenFestivalSA ! -



FULL VIDEO LINK : https://t.co/HQnIkN8pHC pic.twitter.com/W2ijUOctBt — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 3, 2018

Here are some of the tweets about the mayhem after Africa's first Global Citizen concert in Soweto.

The stampede at Sasol still has me shook. The scars on my thighs can bare testament to the shenanigans that happened there. That was awful man. Human beings are horrible! 💔 — Boipelo Mooketsi (@BB_Mooketsi) December 3, 2018

Celebrities were protected at all cost but us global citizens were victim to such horror#SAPS #Sasol #GlobalCitizenFestival



I've never prayed to so hard in the midst of fear — Lesego Ramaila (@ego_files) December 3, 2018 I have to say I am extremely disappointed in @SAPoliceService YOU were at @GlblCtzn and did nothing to ensure our safety, I saw multiple persons getting robbed, heard screams, from all directions, it was proper chaos, my friend and I ran as we were trampled on at Sasol! — Sharleen Naicker (@Sharz713) December 3, 2018

Beautiful bt some of these phones were stolen last night some of our brothers and sisters holding them were mugged harassed and assaulted.A festival for a good cause ended in a shocking and horrific way to some. SAPS and event organizers failed us #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #sasol pic.twitter.com/H2WdLMhUAx — S A M U R A I (@saraiGalaxy) December 3, 2018

I legit saw thugs trying to rape a young lady at the Sasol. The screams were harrowing, her boyfriend tried to fight the guys off, luckily a crowd of men were able to help them quickly enough.



Sorry in going on about this but wow I can't believe what was happening. Shaking. — Zweli Mbhele 🇿🇦 (@TheZweli) December 3, 2018

Though tweeps seemingly blame the event organisers, SAPS and JMPD for lack of proper security measure, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also received a shout out, asking for a call to action.

So sad + disappointed to hear about the terrible incidents of crime at the #Sasol garage post #GlobalCitezenFestivalSA. A stark reminder that we are unable to change the world if we are not safe in our own streets. @SAPoliceService @CyrilRamaphosa are you listening? # SHOUTSA 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) December 3, 2018