WATCH: Lindo Sithole surprises sister Lihle with a brand new car

The season of giving is finally here. Hip hop artist, dancer and television presenter Lin Dough, real name is Lindo Sithole has surprised his sister Lihle Sithole with a brand new car.

Taking to social media, the “Raising Babies101” host wrote: “I Just surprised my older sister @lynzima with a car 🚘 😅🕯🙏🏾I give Glory to God 😭” In a video clip shared on Twitter and Instagram, Lin Dough is seen handing the key to the new car to his visibly awestruck older sibling. Lin Dough is heard in the background saying, “This is your car, my sister.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindo Sithole (@lindough_rsa) And Lihle just lost it. She started wailing as her brother presented to her the brand new red VW Polo, which was wrapped in a white ribbon. As everyone tries to comfort Lihle, who is overly emotional, clearly out of shock, Lin Dough is heard saying: “Thank you for being an amazing and supportive sister.”

The moving tribute got fans and industry pals commending Lin Dough for his act of kindness. “You’re one in a million my brother 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🕺🏾🎊🎉” commented “Skeem Saam” actor Tiisetso Thoka. “Yoooo 👏👏👏 this is beautiful 😍” wrote “Imbewu” star Phindile Gwala.

“Ah wena Mfanam, you’re just a different breed 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” added singer Donald Moatshe. “This is beautiful 😍😍😍,” expressed Diep City star Dawn Thandeka King. “Ahh this is beautiful bhuti wami 🙌🙌God bless you 🙏🏻,” said singer Naima Kay.