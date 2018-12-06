Picture: Screengrab/YouTube

Over 50 well-known musicians came together to celebrate the life and work of Johnny Clegg and recorded a special version of his 1993 hit song, "The Crossing". This song features artists such as Karen Zoid, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Kurt Darren, Laudo Liebenberg, Lira, Majozi, Mike Rutherford, Corlea, Dave Matthews, Peter Gabriel, Craig Lucas and Clegg's son, Jesse.

Taking to Twitter, Zoid described the song as a great honour: "It has been the greatest honour of my career to work on this track," she wrote.

It has been the greatest honour of my career to work on this track. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/OvkrSTwZm9 — karen zoid (@karenzoid) December 6, 2018

Last night we hung out Ellerman House Hotel this pic was taken a few hours before we surprised Johnny with the song and video. Check out the link in my previous tweet! #thecrossing #friendsofjohnnyclegg PS- How is your head feeling this morning @KahnMorbee 😜🥃❤️ pic.twitter.com/4AMr5kqS07 — karen zoid (@karenzoid) December 6, 2018

A fund was also created in Clegg’s honour to help alleviate the education crisis in South Africa, and aptly named ‘Friends of Johnny Clegg’.

According to the Friends of Johnny Clegg website, the funds will be distributed to their various centres across South Africa to target young learners in primary schools, Grade R – Grade 3 with an online phonetics based programme to help them read and write.

Soon after the song's release, Clegg's name started trending on social media and fans who feared 2018 may have claimed another star was relieved to discover that it was for a good reason. One user wrote: "Goodness!, the mini heart attack I got when I saw Johnny Clegg trending. It's good news, I'm glad (sic)"

Goodness!, the mini heart attack I got when I saw Johnny Clegg trending. It's good news, I'm glad❤ — sun on the rise (@KaziiMtshali_) December 6, 2018

See more reactions below.

Jesus, I thought the worst when I saw Johnny Clegg trending. pic.twitter.com/7YtpSBA1gy — 🎅🏿 professor pericles 🎅🏿 (@FirstNameLumka) December 6, 2018

I almost had a heart attack when I saw Johnny Clegg. Thank God it's good news. pic.twitter.com/TkbAm6DIQy — ProudMary (@Proud_Mary1990) December 6, 2018

Johnny Clegg can't be trending without warning. Thought the geezer had kicked the bucket for second. pic.twitter.com/8j51CjSqy0 — number number zola fan account (@Sphosomhle) December 6, 2018



