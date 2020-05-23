WATCH: Local singers and orchestras sing to keep Africa's hopes alive

Covid-19 may be keeping everyone at home, but it hasn’t stopped the music. Bongani Tembe led a group of singers who recorded - whilst observing strict social distancing guidelines- the official African Union Anthem to celebrate Africa Day. They were accompanied by one hundred musicians from the Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras, who performed their parts from their respective homes. This collaboration resulted in a powerful and moving performance which aims to inspire hope, encourage compassion and motivate Africans across the continent to continue to support one another and work together to defeat this global pandemic. Africa Day is significant because it commemorates the African Union’s success in triumphing over oppression. It is also a day to celebrate the diversity of Africans and to reflect on the progress Africa has made despite its challenges.

Bongani Tembe, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of both the Johannesburg and KZN Philharmonic Orchestras this performance gave them an opportunity to reignite a message of hope to South Africans.

“Many people are not familiar with the official African Union Anthem. This collaboration gave us the perfect opportunity to reignite the message of hope and remind our fellow Africans of its message – Let us all unite and stand together.

"We are indeed grateful to have dedicated musicians who perform with passion and appreciate their responsibility to bring a sense of peace and hope to thousands of Africans across our beloved African continent," said Tembe.

This virtual performance is the third video collaboration between the two orchestras as the industry embarks on new ways to entertain and connect with audiences during the national lockdown.

Watch the full performance below: