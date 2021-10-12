WATCH: Major League DJz introduces Diplo to amapiano
Amapiano is making its way across the globe and Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele Mbere, shared this uniquely South African genre with Grammy Award-winning producer Diplo.
The “Dinaledi” duo have been travelling the globe bringing amapiano to international audiences from Ghana to the UK.
The twins played to sold-out shows in London with the rest of the amapiano fraternity in August.
The “Le Plane E'Landile” hitmakers made their way to the US late last month.
Playing a set at the Afrolituation event in Los Angeles, Major League DJz rubbed shoulders with the likes of Wizkid.
While they were in the City of Angels the duo linked up with Major Lazer, which consists of Diplo, DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, and recorded their coming Balcony Mix.
Sharing a short clip on Instagram, the “Careless Whisper” hitmakers are seen dancing to the duo’s set with DJ Walshy Fire doing the “Wa Wa Weh” move popularised by DBN Gogo.
TikTok influencer Grace Amaku was also at this Balcony Mix set and shared a TikTok clip from the recording.
@grace_africa
@diplo South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 @majorleaguedjz @majorlazer ##amapiano ##southafrica ##housemusic♬ original sound - Grace Africa
Major Leauge DJz along with DBN Gogo and DJ Lag are also set to bring Dutch audiences some South African flavour at the Tribes – ADE event at Paradiso in Amsterdam later this week.
While the duo was jet-setting across the globe they linked up with British singer Jorja Smith who was caught on the wrong side of Mzansi for her “amapiano” song that was released earlier this year.
PIANO TO THE WORLD 🎹❤️ @JorjaSmith 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/Y7UGog6PkJ— AMAWELE 🎹🏆 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) October 8, 2021
In August, the twins’ reality TV show “Inside Life: Major League” made its debut on MTV Base and shared some insight into why they decided to do the show.
“We are people who like to try new things. It presented itself as something very different and something that would open our minds to new things.
“We were a bit sceptical at first, but this is a great way for people to better understand us, what we do and what our brand is,” said Bandile.
“The show is focused on the music aspect of our life and a little bit of the business side of things.
“It also looks at things that are on our bucket list that will be revealed on the show and things we want to get done,” added Banele.