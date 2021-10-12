WATCH: Major League DJz introduces Diplo to amapiano

Amapiano is making its way across the globe and Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele Mbere, shared this uniquely South African genre with Grammy Award-winning producer Diplo. The “Dinaledi” duo have been travelling the globe bringing amapiano to international audiences from Ghana to the UK.

The twins played to sold-out shows in London with the rest of the amapiano fraternity in August. The “Le Plane E'Landile” hitmakers made their way to the US late last month. Playing a set at the Afrolituation event in Los Angeles, Major League DJz rubbed shoulders with the likes of Wizkid.

“We are people who like to try new things. It presented itself as something very different and something that would open our minds to new things. “We were a bit sceptical at first, but this is a great way for people to better understand us, what we do and what our brand is,” said Bandile. “The show is focused on the music aspect of our life and a little bit of the business side of things.