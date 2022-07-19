WATCH: Makhadzi puts on a show in Vancouver, Canada

Over the weekend, South African singer-songwriter Makhadzi began her tour of Canada and the UK with an electrifying, high-energy performance in Vancouver. “Done with my first show in Vancouver canada. My next stop is Toronto canada.

“The owner of the show says he have never seen such energy. South Africa we are Winning dressed by @bmashilodesigns #magear.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) In the videos she posted on her feed and on her stories, the Limpopo star can be seen dancing energetically on stage alongside two of her dancers. The show was part of the African Festival.

Next up, Makhadzi is headed to Toronto for the Canada and Ottawa African Festival, before she jets off to Birmingham for Jamafro and London for Zimfest. “MY UK and CANADA TOUR. Going international. Performing outside of your comfort zone it means a lot. UK and CANADA ARE YOU GUYS READY TO CHANGE THE GEARS IN STYLE.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) Last night, Makhadzi took to Twitter to criticise a blog that she felt was disrespecting her after the blog claimed she had just enjoyed her first trip in business class.

“I just saw some hater blog wrote ; MAKHADZI ENJOYING HER FIRST BUSINESS CLASS 😂😂😂. BATHONG PLEASE STOP ALWAYS DISRESPECTING ME . For the fact that I don’t post everything like others who fake it until they make it doesn’t mean I don’t live a soft life . My life is a movie.” She went on to add that she’s not the kind of person who just posts everything she has on social media. “I have almost everything I prayed for. I just dont believe on posting everything like your expensive box 📦 on stories I'm not that person bathong . Not saying its not a good thing to post , we can’t just be the same.”

