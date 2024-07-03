WATCH | Makhadzi receives warm Mzansi welcome after scooping BET Award in LA

The OR Tambo International Airport arrivals section came alive on Wednesday as fans of the BET Award winning Makhadzi welcomed her home after her securing her in the US. International trips are nothing new to the ‘Ghamama’ hitmaker but her recent trip to Los Angeles was extra special as she went to claim her BET Awards 2024 for Viewers Choice Best International Act.

Her family and fans came out in their numbers to welcome the star home, who has been on quite the winning streak this year, from Metro FM Music Awards to international stages. Makhadzi’s family, including her parents Thomas Ralivhona and Azwihangwisi Munyai, couldn’t contain their joy as they sang, ululated, praised her and showered her with love as she emerged. The crowd at the airport had other travellers and people at the airport wondering who was being welcomed drawing such numbers.

Upon her exit, the few that gathered screamed and shouted her name, giving her a warm welcome. Briefly speaking to the media and fans gathered, Makhadzi expressed how she took a leap of faith by borrowing money from a loan shark to fund her trip to Los Angeles and hopes that there is more support for artists and they do not go through what she went to.. Makhadzi also said that now that she is a BET Award winning artist she is going to increase her booking fee.

Newly appointed Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie was not in attendance to welcome Makhadzi at the airport. McKenzie is expected to be sworn-in, along with other ministers and deputy ministers, during a ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon. However, Tsholofelo Lejaka, a Chief Director at the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, was in attendance to represent the government.