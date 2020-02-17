Cape Town - Trumpeter and vocalist Mandisi Dyantyis has celebrated a highly successful 2019, in which he released his debut album “Somandla” and was nominated for the SAMA award for best Jazz Album of 2019, as well as the Mzantsi Jazz Awards.
To bring the year to a close, Dyantyis was named on the line-up for the 2020 Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF).
Dyantyis was born and raised in Port Elizabeth and began playing the trumpet at the age of 8. He studied Classical music throughout his schooling career and emerged from the University of Cape Town with a BMus Honors Degree in Jazz Studies in 2005.
He is a versatile musician who is also a composer, arranger and producer in Jazz, Western Classical and African Indigenous music. He has played with some of the country’s top musicians over the years, including Jimmy Dludlu, The Abdullah Ibrahim Big Band, Robbie Jansen, Max Vidima, Moreira Chonguica just to name a few. He has produced, played and co-written on Nomfundo Xaluva’s multi award winning albums KUSILE and From Now On.
His debut album is a work premised on the sacred act of prayer, peppered with issues of current societal interest and romantic sentiment delivered in the persuasive elegance of his mother tongue, isiXhosa. “Somandla” has tracks that are more traditional gospel, it has tracks that have elements of Afro-pop as well as tracks that speak directly to the jazz and Afro-jazz audience.