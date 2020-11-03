WATCH: Master KG shuts it down in Malawi

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode’s smash hit “Jerusalema” continues to soar up the charts, globally and the song has since become a global viral hit. The “Jerusalema Remix”, featuring Nigerian star Burna Boy, has officially reached Diamond status in France. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Limpopo-born musician and record producer, shared with the exciting news with his fans. He said: “Jerusalema has reached Diamond Status in France.” Jerusalema has reached Diamond Status in France 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/OLTOqeromM — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 2, 2020 From Cristiano Ronaldo to Janet Jackson to President Cyril Ramaphosa giving a shout to the global hit Jerusalema, Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode are indeed on a winning streak.

The global anthem has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube and triggered a viral dance craze with the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

Among other global charts, the song has reached Billboard’s U.S. charts and topped the UK Afrobeats Singles chart.

Jerusalema was recently recognised as the most Shazamed song worldwide, and the song has reached gold and platinum status in Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and Belgium.

Following the easing of the lockdown restrictions, this past weekend saw Master KG getting to perform for his Malawian fans.

Check out what went down in Malawi below:

There’s more:

While the duo is basking in the global success of “Jerusalema” , Zikode is celebrating a huge milestone in the music industry.

She recently signed an exclusive global deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Commenting on the deal, Zikode said: “The experience of having a global hit has been phenomenal.

“I am very excited to be working with an establishment such as Sony/ATV, the number one publishing company that has such a great global footprint. “

She added: “This year has been unbelievable, with the success of Jerusalema and the great reception of my album “Xola Moya Wam.

“I look forward to seeing where this relationship with Sony/ATV takes me. I appreciate the trust and belief Rowlin, Munya and the Sony/ATV global family have in me and will strive to deliver only my best,” said Zikode.