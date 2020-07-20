WATCH: Master KG’s banger 'Jerusalema' gets global recognition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Master KG’s hit song "Jerusalema" may not have received a South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nomination but the song is an international hit. South African musician and record producer Master KG ‘s latest single “Jerusalema” is dominating the international music scene. “Jerusalema”, which was one of the chart-topping hits for 2019, did not receive a single nod from the South African Music Awards (SAMAs). Despite the lack of recognition by Mzansi's leading music industry awards, the song has received an international stamp of approval with fans across the world jamming to the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. The song is now making waves on the US charts including the Billboard charts.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the award-winning producer shared the exciting news, he wrote: "Jerusalema has Now Entered Top charts in United states of America on iTune."

Jerusalema has Now Entered Top charts in United states of America on iTunes 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/lm4zOYacSB — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) July 20, 2020

The Limpopo-born muso has recently collaborated with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy for the remix of "Jerusalema", which features vocalist, Nomcebo Zikode, currently boasting just under 45 million views on YouTube.

Video of fans jamming to Jerusalema has been making rounds on social media.

Check out some of the videos below:

The World Is Dancing 🙏🙏❤❤❤ #JerusalemaDanceChallenge When we created this song I never thought it will do this!!!GOD is amazing 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3FCUBUKaQH — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) July 18, 2020

This Dance Really Deserves The Dance Of The Year🔥🔥🔥 #JerusalemaDanceChallenge pic.twitter.com/15NbOR7ZL6 — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) July 18, 2020

Fans and industry friends congratulated the muso on the global success of "Jerusalema".

Congratulations @MasterKGsa. I knew this was a winner when it got all of us dancing crazily when we stopped at the Portuguese Islands during our Rotary cruise excursion earlier this year #inspired https://t.co/JI80DIvOLM — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 18, 2020

Loving how @MasterKGsa’s #Jerusalema has taken the world by storm. It’s doing what Macarena & Gangnam Style did. May that wave go as far and wide as possible! Make the world dance through this pandemic wena MasterKG! We love it. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) July 18, 2020

The 24-year-old muso recently celebrated another milestone as "Jerusalema" continues to dominate the streaming platforms.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the star expressed his gratitude to all his fans for their continuous support, he said: “Thank You For The Love. I'm Currently Number 1 In South Africa With More Than 1.2 Million Monthly Listeners On @SpotifySA thank you for streaming my music.”

The muso also recently hit back at haters, while celebrating the success of the song, he wrote: “Some call it Tavern Music And I said Its ok Wait And Let me Show What Tavern Music Can do to the world...Jerusalema just Reached 40 Million Views Thank you Million Time.”