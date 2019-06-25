Mi Casa and Jay Em. Picture: Supplied

In the spirit of giving back to the industry, in their ninth year of working together, Mi Casa have collaborated with Port Elizabeth brothers Waven and Ruwayne Sebia and released their newest track" Toca", which was co-composed by the duo. Waven and Ruwayne, who go by the name of Jay Em, were discovered during a Mi Casa's remix competition where they had to rework one of the band’s popular song "Nana", ultimately winning them the top honour.

Speaking about the competition, Mi Casa lead singer J’Something said, “We’ve always had a passion for influencing the youth and playing our part in discovering new talent in South Africa. So this competition was just that and so much more.”

The trio created a website dedicated for participants to download parts of the song to work on and was open to any and all producers in South Africa.

“Thousands of remixes of the song came in and we picked the top 10 for South Africa to vote for and Jay Em came out on top to collaborate with us on our latest single,” he added.

“We worked on the song for a couple of months with gents. The biggest thing we want to come out of this was the sound of Jay Em complimenting ours and we achieved that. Dr Duda sat with the boys over some days to refine their production skills, J-Something laid vocals once everything was and Mo-T added the finishing touched with his horns afterwards.”

Mentorship, for them is important because they don’t see their success in the industry as something to keep all to themselves because they feel their story isn’t that far from Jay Em’s win, when someone else gave them a chance and a platform.

And for the duo, this unbelievable opportunity was the open door they needed to living their dreams.

“We couldn’t believe it when this opportunity came our way because we’d been looking up to Mi Casa for some time,” said Waven.

“We’re still learning as we speak and the guys have bringing us along to some of their live performances to show us the other side of the music. Really eye opening and inspiring.”

Mi Casa will celebrate their 10th year together next year by releasing an album and are also planning a massive international tour.

IOL