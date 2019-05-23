Ringo Madlingozi. Picture: Twitter

Legendary musician Ringo Madlingozi was among the newest parliament members that were sworn in on Wednesday. Waiting for the announcement of the Speaker of the House, members of parliament of were seemingly bored, and urged the “Ndiyagodola” hitmaker to entertain them with a song during a one of the breaks.

In a video clip that's circulating on social media, MPs can be heard teasing Ringo and asking to sing for them: "While we're sitting here can Ringo Madlingozi please fill in the gap".

And then the rest of the house started cheering.

Someone is heard shouting "Siyagodola, Ringo".

"Cula Ringo cula (sing)", another shouted from the crowd. Some even offered to pay the muso to sing for them.

DID YOU SEE IT | As MP's eagerly awaited results on who was to be NA speaker, they took the time to plea with multi-award-winning singer and EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi to sing. pic.twitter.com/9i3IjXXX7r — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) May 22, 2019

For years Mzansi has witnessed parliament turned into a circus, with members calling each other names, chatting and walking out during processions, and on Wednesday EFF members performed vosho during their sworn in as members of parliament.

But the award-winning musician did not barge, he just stood there watching the whole thing play out.

Tweeps were having a field day following the MPs requests.

I heard someone asking, "is it that cold in the ANC?" 😂😂😂😂❄️🌨️🏔️ pic.twitter.com/ybS5bx5lcO — Adv Juju (@vusi_magona) May 23, 2019

I don't remember laughing this hard in my life 🤣🤣🤣🤣Vele this is parliament??? — Tshego Dhliwayo 🇿🇦🇿🇼🇨🇦 (@DhliwayoTshego) May 22, 2019

Speaking to Daily Sun previously, Madlingozi said he would be going into parliament to fight for the rights of musicians.

“I’m going there to fight for all musicians and the arts. Music and art challenges are all the same,” he told the publication.