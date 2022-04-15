WATCH: Muvhango celebrates 25 years, who can you spot in this throwback video

The soapie made its debut on screens on Monday 7 April 1997.

The video contains clips that are from the beginning of the show being on air and the actors are looking very young.

TV producer "Baby" Joe Correia recently shared a throwback video of Muvhango in honour of 25 years of “Muvhango”.

The Venda soap is the brainchild of the inimitable Duma Ndlovu.

Many familiar faces can be spotted such as Somizi Mhlongo, Lebo Mathosa, Shona Ferguson and Sonia Mbela and is a nice trip down memory lane especially for avid viewers.

The show has given some of Mzansi's biggest names their big break. Khanyi Mbau, once portrayed the popular character Doobsie on the soapie, this was among her first few roles that put her on the spotlight.

“Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo was also on the long-running show as a straight doctor, Jackie.