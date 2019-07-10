Mzansi Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

The American electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer s jam 'Can’t Take It From Me' took a turn for the better when Mzansi Youth Choir performed a stunning acapella cover of it which Major Lazer. “The lyrics of the single easily resonate with us South Africans and its verses build up tension towards an incredible chorus, which we felt had to be performed in our distinctively South African sound, Isicatha-Clap, a blend of isicathamiya from KwaZulu-Natal and clap-and-tap from Limpopo,” said Babalwa Maqungo, head chorister of the Mzansi Youth Choir.

The song and the Isicatha-Clap style, which Maqungo describes as a "blend of the northern and eastern styles of South Africa, were a perfect way for us youth of Soweto to pay tribute to our elders."

Taking the Instagram, The trio reposted on their social media platform the video on, with a caption: "This is a a traditional gospel style called clap and tap that's particular to the Sotho people in South Africa".

Established 16-years ago, the Soweto-based choir of teenagers and young adults has become a formidable local and international voice, most recently performing with Beyoncé and Nigerian superstar D’Banj at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg in December.

The group also performed with Lira on local talent-search programme 'The Voice South Africa'.

Earlier this year they performed for the Egyptian president at the Arab and African Youth Platform in Aswan, Egypt, and collaborated with Vusi Mahlasela to perform a cover of David Goldblum’s 'Say Africa', which Mahlasela originally performed at the opening of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“What made the Major Lazer cover so cool was how quickly they responded to our performance,” said Maqungo.

“Never did we think they would pick up on this so quickly, considering how famous and huge they are. We’re so grateful to Major Lazer," she added.