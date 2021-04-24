WATCH: Nadia Nakai drops music video 'Practice' featuring Vic Mensa

Award-winning hip hop star Nadia Nakai released the long-awaited music video for her latest hit single titled “Practice” featuring Vic Mensa.

“Practice” is part of the “Nadia Naked 2” deluxe album which has combined elements of pop, African rhythm & hip hop basslines.

Nadia says she’s very excited about the release of the music video.

“Being able to shoot it with Vic while I was in Ghana was an experience I completely enjoyed and I hope that comes across to the fans who I know will love the video too!” adds Nadia

Vic Mensa is an American rapper, singer and songwriter currently signed under Jay Z's Roc Nation label.

His lyricism and social consciousness in his music has earned him much respect from the hip hop community.

Nadia says she’s always been a huge fan of Vic and when the opportunity came for them to work together it was like a dream come true.

During a recent IG live interview with MTV Base Africa, Nadia recalled how she and Vic connected on social media.

“I think he was taking a sabbatical, he was quiet for some time and he posted a picture last year, saying that he's back in the studio and I commented, I was like ‘yay, I'm so excited’ and a few minutes later he DM'd me saying I like your vibe, send me a couple of songs, so. The conversation moved from Instagram to Whatsapp,” said Nadia.

She further explained how the pair decided on shooting the music video in Ghana (the birthplace of Vic’s father).

“We were speaking in January, he said he was going to go to Ghana. So he couldn't travel to South Africa at the time due to Covid restrictions, so I suggested we shoot the video in Ghana.

“So we got there, and I was so surprised at how humble and that's what I love about him,” offered Bragga.

The “Naaa Meaan” hitmaker says she got exposed to a lot of heritage in Ghana during her visit, and some of the amazing visuals are captured in the music video.

Echoing Nadia’s sentiments, Vic said: “I love Ghana, my father's from Ghana, that was my fourth time in Ghana, and that made me realise how much more I need to be in Africa, particularly in Ghana. We had an amazing time ... it was good and it got great when Nadia came, it was really special.”

“Practice” is available on all streaming platforms.