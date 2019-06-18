The week started off on a very high note with the highly anticipated CastleLite unlocks featuring American rapper Meek Mill setting the TicketPro Dome stage on fire on Monday night. But it was the South African female rappers Moozlie, Nadia Nakai and Boity who raised the bar, spitting fire, bar after bar.

The hot ladies of Mzansi showcased their talent at the #SwayColdCyphers, hosted by US radio personality, rapper Sway Calloway, which saw Moozlie serving some of the hottest freestyles. Moozlie stole the show, even Nasty C couldn't hold back, he commended the "S'funukwazi" star on her on her mega performance.