The week started off on a very high note with the highly anticipated CastleLite unlocks featuring American rapper Meek Mill setting the TicketPro Dome stage on fire on Monday night. But it was the South African female rappers Moozlie, Nadia Nakai and Boity who raised the bar, spitting fire, bar after bar.
The hot ladies of Mzansi showcased their talent at the #SwayColdCyphers, hosted by US radio personality, rapper Sway Calloway, which saw Moozlie serving some of the hottest freestyles. Moozlie stole the show, even Nasty C couldn't hold back, he commended the "S'funukwazi" star on her on her mega performance.
Taking to Twitter, Nasty C wrote: "Omfg @nomoozlie jus killt this cypher 😂🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️ KHWANTSHA MOOZ"
Omfg @nomoozlie jus killt this cypher 😂🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️ KHWANTSHA MOOZ— Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) June 17, 2019
Fans also went wild about Moozlie's performance:
Mooz came for blood🔥🔥🔥🔥😢👑— CARTER!!!!!🎶 (@iamcalvincarter) June 17, 2019
Moozlie killed that cypher.— 💜💛 (@thando_dindy) June 18, 2019
Moozlie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 baaaars!!!— Austin. (@Madzadza) June 17, 2019
Check out Moozlie's performance:
Nadia Nakai also brought some fire to the stage:
And Boity brought her A-game too:
Tuesday night will see hip hop lovers dancing to American singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer Post Malone's performance tonight with supporting acts from local stars such as Nasty C, Riky Rick and Rouge.IOL