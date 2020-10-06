WATCH: Nandi Madida wants SA women to be in her 'Organic' music video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Singer Nandi Madida’s newly released song, “Organic” has caused quite a stir on the local front. And now she wants to get women of Mzansi to be in her music video. Madida took to social media to send a call for women, whether tall, short, curvy or slim, to send their videos or photographs through to stand a chance to be in her “Organic” video. In the caption that accompanied the video, she wrote: “ Announcement! Want to be in my music video “Organic”? “Well we are looking for you! If you’re a proud African Woman of any size or shape, we want to celebrate you and the legacy of Sara Baartman by being in my music video.

“All you have to do is TAG me on your photo or video with my song Organic. We are taking submissions until the 12 October (Gauteng region). Thank you in advance and I CAN’T WAIT to meet YOU! ❤️✨ DO SHARE 👑”.

Madida’s fans and followers were so excited for the opportunity to participate in video production and couldn’t stop commenting on her posts.

Within a few minutes Madida’s video was viewed more than 8000 times on Instagram.

Asandamagwede said: “Exciting times💃💃💃💃💃❤❤❤❤brilliant Nandi. Thank You for thinking of us😍😍😍😍”.

Paulcaricature said: “Can't wait to see the video, already the song is dope🔥🔥🔥#iamorganic#uniqueness#urspecial#myidentity#soulfree#foreverorganic”.

And even though zeembongwa doesn’t live in Gauteng, she said: “I can always fly to Jozi, Can’t wait for the video and stay blessed hun”.

Madida recently signed with Sony Music Entertainment who released the song under their record label. The track dropped on September 18.

Listen to “Organic” below: