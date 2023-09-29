WATCH: Nasty C gets candid about ‘Zulu Man’ album - ‘It didn’t connect, it was fantasy-driven’

Nasty C’s 2020 album ‘Zulu Man With Some Power’ was arguably the most anticipated and highly marketed local album in recent memory. With global backing from US label Def Jam Records, the album was expected to launch the 26-year-old internationally.

However, locally the album was largely seen as a disingenuous and inauthentic attempt at global recognition. Additionally, it failed to make an impact abroad, which essentially rendered it a failure.

During a recent interview with L-Tido, the ‘S.M.A’ hitmaker spoke on the disappointment of the album. “Let’s not f***** sugar coat it man, let’s call a spade a spade,” he said. “I would say ‘Zulu Man With Some Power’ is my (weakest album). “And this is not me saying I did a terrible job. No, I did an outstanding job, but it didn’t connect.

“It was fantasy-driven, there wasn’t too much realism in that because I was trying to create a world. I was just trying to get very psychedelic with it and be like this is escape-from-reality-music, just because of where I was. “It might’ve been a cry for help, but that’s a chat for another day.” After L-Tido interjected to add that the album was the first time people had really heard him rapping in Zulu. He also asked if there were external pressures to do that.

Nasty responded, frankly, “I don’t care about that.” “I think another thing that contributed to it not performing as well as I’d have liked it to is that it was an album inspired by someone else, it wasn’t me going, ‘You know what, I’m at a point in my life where I wanna do this’.” He later added that the direction of the album was inspired by legendary Grammy Award-winning US producer No I.D (credits: Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean).