WATCH: Nasty C lists his top five local rappers

South African rapper Nasty C joined YouTube vlog “The Episode” to chat about his growing success, travelling the world to work with some of the biggest artists in the world and sharing his opinion on a host of music-related topics. During the vlog the “Born To Win” hitmaker also shared his list of the best South African rappers of all-time after Darryl Nyamz, one of the show’s hosts, put him on the spot.

“I’m not gonna be biased (with my list), none of that,” he said. “This is purely based off the people I grew up on and the people that when they drop songs I listen to them and go, ‘f***, I need to go back and write’.” “It’s people like AKA, of course. Maggz, at a point. Definitely Proverb, 100%. There was a point where I was listening to a lot of Mr Selwyn, I don’t know what happened to him. And K O has to be there, for sure.”

When Nyamz brought up Nyovest, Nasty said: “Never really been in my top 5 rappers, but like as a musician he’s definitely up there. Musician, businessman, definitely up there.” “Lemons (Lemonade)”, his collaboration with AKA, is blazing a trail on local radio and is only trailing K O’s “Sete” as the top song on local radio and several other charts. His verse on “Lemons (Lemonade)” is widely regarded as the best rap verse of the year. During the interview, Nasty shared details of how the collaboration almost didn’t happen.

"I was very unsure if I was gonna be able to deliver," he said. "It's not my kind of sound, and I was like, 'I don't know'. Jumping on that type of sound with someone who's like pretty much the God of that sound is pretty tricky."