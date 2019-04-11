Nathi Mankayi. Picture: Instagram

In a series of videos shared on social media, muso Nathi Mankayi set the record straight about recent reports of his arrest following an alleged “business robbery”. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Mankayi added his voice to the "chatter".

"I have heard a lot of chatter that is linking me to a criminal activity, here is my side of the story about this," he wrote.

"I would like to clarify the following details: I wasn’t arrested, I didn’t rob anyone, I’m the one who was actually robbed. People must really think this through, how do you hire someone and then turn around and rob them.

"The person I’m accused of robbing was, in fact, working for me” said Mankayi.

Namhlanje ndibone intetha enints endidibanisa nobughebengu. Nali elam ibali ngalentetha.



Part 1. pic.twitter.com/HnlYyYWSfD — Nathi Mankayi (@_Nathimankayi) April 10, 2019

The multi-award winning musician continued to explain that he has worked hard to be where he is today and he wouldn’t do anything that would ruin his reputation.

The "Nomvula" star admitted that he was previously arrested and all of that is in the past. He added that he is not going to allow anyone to use that to destroy his career.

This follows reports earlier in the week that the singer was arrested in connection with a business robbery he allegedly committed with two friends last year at the offices of the former boss China Mpololo.