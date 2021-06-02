WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir drops Xhosa cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow'

The Ndlovu Youth Choir recently released their newest music video, “Shallow” off their latest album “Rise”.

The soul-shaking song is a Xhosa cover of the Academy Award-winning singer, Lady Gaga’s song.

Filmed on a Cape Town beach, overlooking the beautiful mountains, “Shallow” gives viewers goosebumps as the 30- strong choir sing their hearts out in this soul stirring rendition.

Ralf Schmitt, artistic director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir said: “For us as a choir, it is important that each project we take on has a strong focus on not only the performance aspect, but that it is an opportunity for us to upskill all our choristers where we can.

“We’re excited with the new direction the choir is taking in not only being a performing arts organisation but now also working in the writing space, creating new and original song content,” said Schmitt.

The choir’s fans loved their latest offering with some saying that it could even be better than the original.

“The best version I’ve heard to date but, as a South African, I am probably biased! Also incredibly proud of you guys!,” said Jane Canny.

Abdulaziz Mafita said: “Admit it or not but frankly speaking South Africa is globally known for the best vocals and sounds for creating an amazing, wonderful choir music.

“Not only did they represent us Africans, but they show the world of how beautiful the African continent is when it comes to music, culture, and everything about it. The Ndlovu Youth Choir have done us all proud as Africans”.

On the choir’s Instagram page the group posted: “To all the amazing @ladygaga fans, we hope you enjoy our special African version of #Shallow https://youtu.be/rXLAKG4MjU8”.