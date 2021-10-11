WATCH: Nomcebo Zikode honoured by Miami officials

South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode recently received a red carpet reception in Miami, Florida. Zikode, who is currently on a world tour, was honoured by the City of Miami’s official commissioner Jeffrey Watson and Joe Carollo.

The KwaZulu-Natal born star was also presented with the keys to the city. Taking to social media this week, the “Jerusalema” shared the big moment which was broadcast on the Spanish-language television station América TeVé. “Being honoured by the city of Miami 🇺🇸 Commissioner Wardson and @joecarollonow honoured me on my 1st visit to America, to the state of Florida and to the City of Miami.

"I was then declared as a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city ," wrote Zokode. She added: "I am so grateful to receive such a prestigious welcome from the city and to see how proud they are of an artist who comes all the way from KZN, South Africa and sings in isiZulu 💚🥰." Taking to Instagram, Carollo also shared Zikode's moment of honour.

In the video clip shared by Carollo, the star was seen teaching the kids the popular "Jerusalema" dance moves. "What an amazing time honouring @nomcebo_zikode with a key to the City right here in our very own district of #LittleHavana. Thank you so much to the children at @centromaterfoundation for the beautiful dance they performed to @nomcebo_zikode's hit single #Jerusalema and a very special thank you as well to @jeffreywatsonmiami and @mayorofmiami," sahred Carollo. Meanwhile, the star is set to make a guest appearance in the "Love and Hip Hop" franchise.

During her recent visit to South Africa Mona Scott-Young, “Love and Hip Hop” met with Zikode at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Gauteng. Scott-Young shared a video of the singer teaching her some proudly South African dance moves. “Had such a GREAT time in #SouthAfrica hanging with the beautiful + talented @nomcebo_zikode.