WATCH: Nomcebo Zikode receives her flowers in the US

South African vocalist Nomcebo Zikode is steadily solidifying her artistic signature on the global stage and the world is taking note of her talent. Since she started her world tour earlier in the year, Zikode has received nothing but love.

Taking to social media, this week, the “Jerusalema” hitmaker, shared an emotional video of herself being honoured by the US dignitaries. She wrote: “A farewell ceremony was held for me, where I was awarded with certificates and handed a few gifts by dignitaries from various countries, prior to my departure from the Miami International Airport. “This was so emotional for me 💚 I’m happy to have received so much love and gained so many friendships on my first visit to USA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) This was the second celebration in honour of the KwaZulu Natal born star. In October, Zikode was honoured by the City of Miami’s official commissioner Jeffrey Watson and Joe Carollo. She was also presented with the keys to the city of Miami. “I was then declared as a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city,” she said. ‘Jerusalema” is by far one of the most successful songs to come out of Mzansi and a globally recognised song of our time.

In her recent interview with Glamour SA, Zikode said she always knew that music was her true calling. “Music has always been my great passion, and in many ways, my one true dream. I was ridiculed as a child when I mentioned that my dream was to sing professionally as no one in the community thought this was actually possible,” said Zikode. Her singing career was launched in 2003 when she worked as a backup vocalist for various gospel stars including Lundi Tyamara, Sfiso Ncwane and Debora Fraser.