WATCH: Nota says Kamo Mphela is a rapper and he started SA hip hop

The MTV Base Africa “SA’s Hottest MCs” list tends to cause a stir every year and Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi is making sure 2020 is no different. The trailer for the the upcoming show, which is set to air on December 3 and 4, is making its way around social media and tweeps are fired up again. This time around it is for comments made by Nota who was Kwesta’s former manager. On the show, the panel makes a list of the hottest MCs of the year and make their arguments for specific people and ranking them. In a shared preview clip, Nota makes an argument that he doesn’t think hip hop newcomer Costa Titch has had more impact than Kamo Mphela.

Host of the panel Ms Cosmo then asks Nota if he considers Kamo a rapper to which he says yes, with the rest of the panel appearing shocked at the statement.

One of the panellists, DJ Venom, also asks Nota why he wants to define SA hip hop as he wants it to be. Nota replies: “Because I started.”

Tweeps were both enraged and entertained by Nota’s comments.

With many calling him a troll while others were perplexed at him claiming that the amapiano star is a rapper.

“Nota always makes me laugh; honestly can't wait to watch this. Y'all can't deny it though, Nota does sometimes speak sense mara hai, not what I was hearing here,” said @Priscibabyyyy.

Nota always makes me laugh 😂😂😂 honestly can't wait to watch this .

“Amanikiniki hai iBeef haii Chicken hai Cheese is considered as a bar?Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face GTFOH,” commented @TheBoySthe_.

“Nota is trolling the whole game, its unfortunate folks are giving him the platform to say that BS. The culture don't deserve such disrespect. Hip hop as a genre in SA has come a long way to be confused with kwaito,“ said @peter_sibs

“He is really a joke shame "because you started hip-hop uyahlanya Loh,” said @BOITSHO03624373.

“Maybe Nota is talking about Kamo Mphela's 12th alter ego that we haven't seen nor heard before,” commented @Bafanapersever2.

“Kamo Mphela is a rapper? Nota started SA hip hop? Whats going on bafoethu?” said @listen2Quinxy.

Last year, the list also faced scrutiny after Sho Madjozi nabbed second place on the list since many hip hop heads didn’t consider her to be an MC.

You can catch “SA’s Hottest MCs 2020” on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) on December 3 and 4 at 5.30pm.