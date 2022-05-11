WATCH: Overwhelmed fan freaks out after meeting Big Zulu

When people finally get the opportunity to meet someone they idolise; a musician, football star or an actor, they feel overwhelmed and are overcome with emotion. And over the years, we’ve heard horrifying stories of fans fainting at a mere glimpse of icons such as Oprah, Michael Jackson, Prince, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

South African rapper and actor Siyabonga ‘Big Zulu’ Nene had a similar experience this past weekend when fans were wailing as he got out of his car to perform at a venue. In the video clip he shared on his Instagram others look like they are about to faint with excitement during his performance. In overwhelmed young woman is seen breaking down in tears after she hugged her favourite musician.

She is also heard saying, “I love Big Zulu”. She then carries on crying as someone in the background tries to comfort her. “‘Never in my wildest dreams, had I thought, I would meet Big Zulu, so thank you so much,” says the fan.

Reflecting on the incident, the “Imali eningi” hitmaker said: “Ey, this woman cried so bitterly. But then I gave her, the time. Big Zulu then apologise to other fans that he was unable to meet and greet him. The muso also explained that sometimes there isn’t enough time to meet and take photographs with everyone.

“I would like to apologise to everyone who is always trying to find time with me, even for a photo opportunity but it never happens.” He further explained that some people tend to get too excited when they meet him. “Sometimes people injure themselves by shoving…and it’s impossible to meet everyone because there isn’t enough.

“The other challenge is to find that security is not there hence even our cars even get damaged during the mobbing and shoving. “Nonetheless, we apologise profusely. One love!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) In another recent post, the hip hop star shared a video clip of him driving a gusheshe (BMW 330is), while fans run besides him, as they try to grab and greet him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) Last September, Big Zulu released his long-awaited third studio album titled “Ichwane Lenyoka”. On the album, there are several collaborations with well-known artists and some relatively new names. One that stands out is with the late hip hip superstar Linda ‘Pro Kid’ Mkhize on the song “iStradi”.

“We met with Pro at a hip hop show called 1 Mic where we were both judges. “But he was always a hero to me as I had been following his career for a long time. “He’s one of the people who made me decide to rap.