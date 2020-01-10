Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa's new song "Phyoisa" debuted on New Year's Eve and has been taking over the nation. And like most popular songs in the modern era, "Phoyisa" has spawned it's own challenge.

However, unlike most song-driven challenges, there doesn't seem to be clear rules with some recreating the video that went viral with Qwesta Kufet, while others involve police officers and some SAPS members also doing their own spin on it.

This doesn't change the fact that the videos from the challenge have been hilarious with "Banomoya" hitmaker Busiswa even taking part.

Watch some of the submission below: