Castle Lite Unlocks brought an unforgettable hip hop experience on Tuesday night by unlocking American singer, Post Malone at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.
Visiting South Africa for the first time, Post Malone set the stage on fire and wowed the crowd with his lit performance.
One of the highlights from his set was when the Billboard chart topper performed his top 10 hit "Better Now", a song he released in 2018 when caused a frenzy at the Castle Lite Unlocks stage.
WATCH: Post Malone performing Better Now at Ticketpro Dome
He wasn’t the only artist who made the night for South African hip hop lovers. He was joined by Tyla Yaweh and our very own local artists, Nasty C, Riky Rick, Rouge, and Manu WorldStar who also took to the stage to spice things up.
WATCH: Riky Rick performing at Ticketpro Dome
The Castle Lite Unlocks festival started on Monday with Meek Mill as the main act and these are some of our favourite performances.
@Rouge_Rapper 🔥#CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/qIcfRxM756— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) June 18, 2019
The coolest kid in Africa @Nasty_CSA brought levels to this B! #castleliteunlocks pic.twitter.com/zvcWX41tdb— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) June 18, 2019