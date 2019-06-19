Post Malone performs to a full house at the Castle Lite Unlocks 2019 at the Ticketpro Dome, Northgate. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Castle Lite Unlocks brought an unforgettable hip hop experience on Tuesday night by unlocking American singer, Post Malone at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.



Visiting South Africa for the first time, Post Malone set the stage on fire and wowed the crowd with his lit performance.





One of the highlights from his set was when the Billboard chart topper performed his top 10 hit "Better Now", a song he released in 2018 when caused a frenzy at the Castle Lite Unlocks stage.





WATCH: Post Malone performing Better Now at Ticketpro Dome





He wasn’t the only artist who made the night for South African hip hop lovers. He was joined by Tyla Yaweh and our very own local artists, Nasty C, Riky Rick, Rouge, and Manu WorldStar who also took to the stage to spice things up.





WATCH: Riky Rick performing at Ticketpro Dome



