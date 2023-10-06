WATCH: Priddy Ugly and Candice Modiselle serve couple goals in new ‘Ntjaka’ promo video

After weeks of teasing the single on social media, Priddy Ugly recently released his new track ‘Ntja’ka’, featuring Maglera Doe Boy and MashBeatz. In support of the new single, Priddy and his wife, dancer and influencer Candice Modiselle, shared a new promo video promoting the single in a new Instagram Reel on Thursday.

In the reel, the couple serve couple goals as they excitedly dance and sing along to the song together. “With my dog, my hond, NTJA'KA!!! #Ntjaka Out Now,” Modiselle shared in the post, which she added Priddy as a collaborator. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bontle MaAfrika Moloi (@bontle.modiselle)

‘Ntja’ka’ was Priddy’s first release in over a year. According to a statement he released on social media shortly after its release, the single forms part of his upcoming album, ‘Soil’, which he says will be his last. “From the soil we came, to the dust we shall return,” he said. “It’s been 15 years, that’s three albums and three mixtapes. That’s five EPs, five hundred features, and thousands of verses. “Millions of minds blown (that’s word to my pen). That’s a whole wife and daughter. Some homies gained, some homies lost, some bruised egos and and a whole lot of love. Some wins, some losses. Some horns, some crosses.”