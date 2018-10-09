Busiswa in Banomoya. Picture: YouTube

'Banomoya' has been a scorcher of a single since Prince Kaybee teased it and the music video is finally out. The song features the talents of Busiswa as well as TNS.

Almost two minutes into the infectious beat, the inimitable Busiswa starts talking that talk.

Basically, she’s saying don’t come here and bore us. There is a lot of interpretive dancing meeting synchronised choreography in what looks like a bar shot in Bloemfontein.

They also take the dancing to a circle outside. Busiswa is dressed in what looks like an Egyptian headdress matched with sweatpants. And Prince Kaybee shows up as a scrub - why is he in the passenger’s side of his best friend’s ride?

The video is not out of this world but it’s nice to know you can now stream the visuals or run into them on television.

Speaking of TV, Prince Kaybee recently joined DJ Zinhle as a judge of SABC 1’s show, 1s and 2s, which scours the country in search for the next big thing in the DJing world. The show is also hosted by another DJ: Ayanda MVP.



