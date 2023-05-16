WATCH: Prince Kaybee offers vital advice for upcoming artists

Local music producer, Prince Kaybee, who recently moved from being a label baby to an independent artist shared his thought on artists signing with major record labels versus being independent. This comes after the award-winning music producer and DJ parted ways with Universal Music last month after eight years.

Kaybee, who is already halfway through his first independent album, previously said he was “scared and confused“ about his new-found music freedom over his recently gained independence. Now that he’s experienced being on both sides, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker offered some sound advice to artists. In a video clip posted on his Instagram he said he didn’t “necessarily have a problem with artists signing to major record labels”.

“When you start like I did a few years ago, I had no Instagram, no Twitter. I had Facebook, but it literally had like 800 people following. “I used to put out a lot of mix tapes, put out a lot of the music that I use to do back in the day, so I then proceeded to get in some competitions here and there, and as you all know, I went to ‘1’s And 2’s’ on SABC1, I won that, and then I got a bit of traction, both on my Facebook and on my personal life. “I then started creating Instagram, Twitter, but still I was a nobody, where there was four million people watching SABC1 or not, I was still a nobody, but now I needed a boost.

“I needed something that was going to elevate my music, I needed something that was going to elevate the brand ‘Prince Kaybee’, I signed a deal that I thoroughly went through. It favoured me… It was tailor-made for me. He added that signing with the label worked well for him for eight years. “I see a lot of people now on social media on some ‘don’t sign, do this, do that’. I agree with some of them, if you have a following… if there’s already streams that has got traction, so some sort of prestige and visual appearance, nothing is wrong with that, if you are independent.

“But if you don’t have anything and you don’t know anyone, you need help and the only thing you need to do though is make sure you go through the contract…” Kaybee said he didn’t have a problem with either signing with major record labels or going independent, however he stressed that if the artist had “made it”, then they should be working for themselves and creating opportunities for employment for others. “There are different ways to do it… There’s no law saying it’s wrong… both of these things have their own advantages and disadvantages, but when you have made it, I would steer more to going independent, where your money comes to you and you don’t answer to anyone, you hire people, you create jobs, your music sells and you are a business.”

"Shout out to all the independent artists and also shout out to all the label babies, good luck with everything," the "Charlotte" hitmaker concluded. His advice was well received with fans praising his knowledge. "It's quite rare to hear someone speak of the subject objectively without imposing their views upon others. You're very mature and wise. Big up to you man and all the best!❤️❤️❤️," commented @fikile199.