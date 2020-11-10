WATCH: Riky Rick drops visuals for 'Ungazincishi'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African rappers Riky Rick and King Kotini just released their visuals for “Ungazincishi” and fans are ecstatic. Riky Rick made a splashy return with "Ungazincishi" a month ago and the song received much fanfare. Now, with the release of the video fans are saying that it may as well be the song of the summer. The music video is a reminiscent of old Brenda Fassie driving around and being chased by children, the Darion 4K directed video sees Riky and Focalistic dripped in Max Xhosa wear, cruising the streets in between performance scenes with appearances from Moozlie, Uncle Vinny and more. The video release just over an hour ago and already received more than 7000 views on YouTube with a hundreds of comments.

LiL ford said: “ijaaaaa corona dieying today at 1400pm focalistic is disfecting the whole world while ricky rick is washing the world with soup”.

Nqobile said: “Song of the year and video of the year 👌🔥🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥“.

While Uche Okoro said: “Representing naija all the way from jozi, I'm likening this. It's a lit“.

Other fans took this as an opportunity to relay messages to rapper Cassper Nyovest saying that Riky Rick’s song is better that Nyovests latest album “Any Minute Now“.

Isaac Honwane said: “Cassper there is a place call Hall u go there with ur album“.

While Slindile Cele said “Cassper this is for u I think u must pay back Ricky Ricky money that u owe him that why he saying “Letha mali yami ungazibi, Faka imali ungazibi“.

Beyond music, Riky Rick has one of the most loved and respected personal brands, lending his face and creativity to major campaigns for Ben Sherman, Puma, Russian Bear Vodka, Gucci and Woolworths and most recently Max Xhosa.

Watch the "Ungazincishi" video here: