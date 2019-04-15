Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Instagram

South African musician and dancer Moonchild Sanelly, real name Sanelisiwe Twisha, set the stage on fire at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, Unites States, this past weekend. Popularly known for her signature blue-coloured faux locks, Moonchild took centre stage as a surprise acts for American DJs Major Lazer and DJ Diplo at the annual music fest and delivered an electric performance along American DJ Diplo.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the 'Rabubi' hitmaker posted a video of her performance with a caption: Boobeams💙 My life was made. As one of the surprises acts on @MAJORLAZER set @coachella

Watch the star perform to her hit track"- iWalk Ye Phara" - ft. Moonchild Sanelly, K.O, Zulu Mkhathini.

Fans applauded the star for her stellar performance.

Seeing Moonchild on that @coachella stage 😍😭😍😭😍😭. What a time 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!! — Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) April 14, 2019

Yas gal!!! That stage deserves you😍💃💃💃 — Dija (@ladynicethings) April 14, 2019

So proud of you, babe!!! 💜💜💜 Love and light to you, always 💋 — The Pristine Queen👑🇿🇦 (@QueenAzizzar) April 14, 2019

Coachella is currently underway till April 21.



