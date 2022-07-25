WATCH: Scorpion Kings put on an epic show in front of Pretoria's sold out SunBet Arena

Two years after the show was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) have finally held their Scorpion Kings LIVE concert at Pretoria's SunBet Arena, Times Square. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAWDporry👮🏾💦 (@djmaphorisa) The relentless media scrutiny around DJ Maphorisa and his relationship with Kabza, which has been portrayed as strained in recent weeks, couldn't stop the Scorpion Kings machine from rolling on as the duo sold out the 8 500 capacity arena.

"Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena 🕯❤️ Sold Out‼️ Thank you to everyone who was a part of making our show a success, we couldn’t do it without every single one of you! Aluta Amapiano ✊🏾 @KabzaDeSmall_," shared Phori on his Twitter on Saturday. Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena 🕯❤️

Thank you to everyone who was a part of making our show a success, we couldn’t do it without every single one of you! Aluta Amapiano ✊🏾@KabzaDeSmall_ pic.twitter.com/MMpuu5aSWb — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 23, 2022 The show, which was held Friday night, featured performances from the likes of fellow amapiano heavyweights Daliwonga, Kamo Mphela, Bontle Smith, as well as star vocalists Ami Faku and Msaki. "I’m at Sun Arena now and I’m not going to lie to anyone. This is a BEAUTIFUL thing Scorpion Kings have done for most of the Mapiano artists," shared @eng_bystuff.

"Remember most of them starting building their brands during hard lockdown and it’s their first time performing for the a crowd this size." I’m at Sun Arena now and I’m not going to lie to anyone. This is a BEAUTIFUL thing Scorpion Kings have done for most of the Mapiano artists.



Remember most of them starting building their brands during hard lockdown and it’s their first time performing for the a crowd this size — EngineeredByStuff (@eng_bystuff) July 22, 2022 Celebrities from different walks of the entertainment industry, including Pearl Thusi, Moozlie, Anatii and Cassper Nyovest, have been showering both artists with praise on social media all weekend. "Congratulations manyora!! Keep making moves and opening doors," commented Master KG on one of Phori's posts.

