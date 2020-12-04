WATCH: Sha Sha drops new single & video for 'Woza' just in time for Dezemba

BET award winning songstress, Sha Sha continues her reign as the queen of amapiano with her latest single and video for “Woza”. The track which is available on all digital platforms is the first release since her 2019 autobiographical debut EP “Blossom”. “Woza” is an amapiano anthem that boldly urges listeners to live in the moment. Directed by Nate Thomas and Nigel Stockl, the video sees a gorgeously styled Sha Sha move through a selection of power poses and choreographed moves flanked by a group of dancers. The video then cuts to the club where she’s in her element on the low-lit dance floor as well as against a neon laser backdrop.

About her latest track, Sha Sha said that it was inspired by the upcoming festive season and by the rough year people have had due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“This song is December, it’s for December, inspired by December! After the year we’ve had, I just want everyone to let their hair down and enjoy themselves,” said the “Tender Love” singer.

Despite the pandemic, Sha Sha managed to get her hands on the 2020 BET Award for Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act- now the hard to resist amapiano anthem will summon listeners to the dance floor this summer.

On Instagram Sha Sha welcomed Dezemba as she posted about her new track.

“KE DEZEMBER! 🙌🏽 Now available everywhere let's go get it! My new single ”WOZA” just dropped with a video, so go ahead click link on my bio and enjoy 🌹🙌🏽😊,“ she said in the caption.

Watch the music video here:

Fans are already showing love for the song.

Debrage Oe Amseb said: “I swear Shasha’s vocals make me feel things I never knew I can feel 😭😭 Queen of Amapiano no cap”.

While Tashinga Nyandoro said: “one of the best music video CONCEPT i have yet seen. great work Shasha”.