WATCH: Sharine Barnard pays tribute to her late father this Father’s Day in new single

Singer Sharine Barnard has released a new song called “Breathe” as a tribute to her late father. The song is produced by 2 Tone Records and is a combination of pop and classical music. “Breathe is about how we inhale the memories of people who have been torn from our lives, whether by death or other circumstances, and use them to move on; as well as how those memories sometimes make it difficult for us to breathe,” says Barnard about her latest single.

Story continues below Advertisement

Barnard’s father passed away in 2017, after a short battle with brain and lung cancer. She wrote the song last year, when she was overcome with sadness and missing her late father. “The song symbolises the injustice of life and how dreams are destroyed, and everything just goes on, because even though people are no longer with us, the water still flows.” “Fortunately, we always have our memories. It stays and we breathe it in. It also encourages me to appreciate and breathe in every moment with those I love, because their breath is only lent to us,” she shared.

The singer believes that the song will appeal to everyone who has ever lost someone they loved. She also hopes that it will comfort listeners when they are sad. The music video of the song, of which the piano scenes were shot on location by Johan Pretorius in the M.L. Spies hall at Hoër Meisieskool Oranje, immortalises the memories of her father. “I chose to use a combination of photo and video images of my father, as well as shots of myself in front of the piano. My father always enjoyed listening when I sang or played the piano as a little girl. He was very proud of me and loved listening to music,” she explained.

Story continues below Advertisement