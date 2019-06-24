Sho Madjozi at the 2019 BET Awards. Picture: Reuters

South African rapper Sho Madjozi bagged the Best New International Act prize at the annual BET Awards held the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23. The 27-year-old Limpopo-born star was up against Jok'Air, Nesly, Headie One, Octavian and Teni.

"My story is a testament that you can be from any village, in any forgotten part of the world and you can still be a superstar. For the girls that come from where I’m from which is Limpopo, I just want to say, you don’t have to change who you are, you can still be big," said Madjozi during her acceptance speech.

You guys voted for me and we did it!!!!! THANK YOU 😭😭😭🙏🏽 Best new international act!! ⭐️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/9rZAFGKJ17 — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) June 24, 2019

Congratulatory messages flooded in as Mzansi celebrated with the star.

Sho Madjozi won won won the BET everyone!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KAC3OD86Hl — Zamo Madida (@Azania_Mzansi) June 24, 2019

Shout Out to @ShoMadjozi for @BET Best New International Act and for making us proud 🇿🇦 so proud to be Tsonga right now. @BET_Africa pic.twitter.com/T0wnGhph01 — M R F I N E S S E 🌍 (@WorldwideCream) June 23, 2019

Sho Madjozi is losing her mind at the #BETAwards2019 represent girl 😭😭✌✌THE TSONGA village girl from LIMPOPO pic.twitter.com/ENIOUewLG7 — Twarisani Rikhotso (@TwarisaniR) June 23, 2019

Sjava won last year and Sho Madjozi this year, without a single drop of English in their music, language isn't a barrier when it comes to good music pic.twitter.com/a4ax2z8xzv — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 24, 2019

She did it! Congratulations @ShoMadjozi - You definitely deserve this one for your talent, passion and always staying true to your essence👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇿🇦#BestInternationalAct #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/brf5VVlaDi — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) June 24, 2019

Iyhaaa!!! Congratulations Maya! — Given Mkhari (@MkhariGiven) June 24, 2019

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi You Rock!!!

Well Done 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Sir. Good (@Malcolm__Good) June 24, 2019

I just literally shouted out loud. "Iyaaaa"

🔥🔥🔥🙌 Thank you @ShoMadjozi and Congratulations 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NlpBhHfeiX — Meneer Jama ♚ (@realDANITO) June 24, 2019

The prestigious event kicked off with a performance by Cardi B, who was in the lead with 7 nominations, picking up two awards for her debut album “Invasion of Privacy”.

The BET Awards recognise winners across 20 categories in a “celebration of black culture.”