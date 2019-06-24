Sho Madjozi at the 2019 BET Awards. Picture: Reuters

South African rapper Sho Madjozi bagged the Best New International Act prize at the annual BET Awards held the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23. 

The 27-year-old Limpopo-born star was up against Jok'Air, Nesly, Headie One, Octavian and Teni.

"My story is a testament that you can be from any village, in any forgotten part of the world and you can still be a superstar. For the girls that come from where I’m from which is Limpopo, I just want to say, you don’t have you don't have to change who you are, you can still be big," said Madjozi during her acceptance speech.

Congratulatory messages flooded in as Mzansi celebrated with the star.

The prestigious event kicked off with a performance by Cardi B, who was in the lead with 7 nominations, picking up two awards for her debut album “Invasion of Privacy”.  

The BET Awards recognise winners across 20 categories in a “celebration of black culture.”