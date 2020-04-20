WATCH: Sho Madjozi calls on producers to supply beat for new song

Local star Sho Madjozi has called on all willing producers to supply a beat for a rap she wrote tentatively called "Sena Ala". Taking to her Twitter page on Sunday, the "Idhom" hitmaker posted a video of her rapping a new song and has asked producers to send her a beat for it. In the video, she raps the song and gives a small taste of the vibe she's looking. She also mention in the caption that all genres are welcome, the beats per minute must be 126 and that the deadline is April 26.



Producers 🚨



Here’s an opportunity. I wrote this song and it needs a beat. Use this sound, put it on a beat and post it with the hashtag #SenaAla !



BPM: 126. Deadline : April 26. Get that quarantine money let’s goooo 😁🔥 Any genre is welcome. pic.twitter.com/bTR14MjEa6 — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) April 19, 2020

Earlier this month, Sho Madjozi's hit song "John Cena" was used in a WWE advert with her appearing in the advert too.

The "Huku" hitmaker shared the advert with Mzansi on Instagram.

In the ad, Sho Madjozi can be seen sitting in the lounge with what appears to be her onscreen family.

While she sits, her grandmother changes the channels on the television until she gets to WWE.

Suddenly the walls start shaking and to Sho Madjozi and her family's surprise, real-life wrestlers break into the house as they tear it down, scaring the living daylights out of them. One wrestler breaks the door down while another breaks through the roof.

As if they were in a wrestling ring, Sho Madjozi and her family are then transported to the WWE arena where they get a front-row seat to watch the wrestlers battle it out. However before the wrestlers could start fighting, she screams “Haibo”, stopping them immediately as she breaks into her "John Cena" track.

She says to them: “This is how we do things around here.”

The "Wakanda Forever" rapper breaks into dance and is joined by her family and the WWE wrestlers who all do the famous dance moves to her hit song.