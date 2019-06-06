A scene taken from Sho Madjozi's Idohm music video. Photo: Supplied

As announced during one of her acceptance speeches at the 25th annual South African Music Awards this past weekend, Sunday saw the release of multiple award winning Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi new music video for her song, ‘IDHOM’.



At the awards ceremony which took place in Sun City on Saturday, Madjozi walked away with two awards, namely female artist of the year and newcomer of the year. During one of her speeches, she took the opportunity to express her excitement over the awards, and shaded her ex while dedicating the song to him.





The track taken from her critically-acclaimed debut album “Limpopo Champions League” is one long selfie video made with the kids from her hometown Shirley Village in Limpopo.





The video, according to a press release, is raw and shot on a regular day in her village. The music video is edited from a few continuous frames of youngsters passing a mobile phone to each other while filming themselves and Madjozi in and around the village.





It was also d irected by Madjozi with DP by Garth Von Glehn and editor Iodewicus Thabang. Animation by PUKS.





Watch the video below:







