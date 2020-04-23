WATCH: Sho Madjozi's Rocking The Daisies performance to stream on YouTube

Sho Madjozi will be premiering her Rocking The Daisies 2019 performance on YouTube at 8pm as part of its Stay Home #WithMe festival on Thursday.

The "Huku" hitmaker gave a stellar performance at Rocking The Daisies last year and now you'll be able to relive her high energy set.

Additional YouTube concerts from a host of other artists including Elo Zar, DJ LAG, FATMAN and Courtnae’ Paul from South Africa, Kwesi Arthur from Ghana and Wurld from Nigeria, will take place throughout the weekend.





The YouTube Stay Home #WithMe festival kicked-off a month ago when South Africa, Nigeria and others instituted lockdowns in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.





Coronavirus cases on the continent have now peaked at over 24 000 across 52 countries.

“With every day that passes, the Stay Home message becomes more important and social distancing more crucial. YouTube and African musicians are doing their part to bring everyone together around music while making sure everyone stays safe,” says Addy Awofisayo, content partnership manager for YouTube Africa.

Performances will take place from Thursday to Sunday (23 - 26 April) between 2pm and 10pm Central Africa Time. The YouTube Stay Home…#WithMe festival lineup (including previous shows) can be seen here



