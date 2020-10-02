WATCH: Somizi salutes Master KG on 'Jerusalema' success

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung salutes and honours musician and record producer Master KG for the global success of his banger “Jerusalema”. In a six-minute video posted on his Instagram account, the “Idols SA” judge and Metro FM presenter hailed Master KG for putting Mzansi on the map with the hit single that has taken the world by storm. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the “Living The Dream With Somizi” star said: “Congratulations for what you have achieved. Master KG is the perfect example of the endless possibilities and miracles that God can do.” He continued: “Honestly, all of us never saw it coming. We have expected the world. We have had the greatest musicians in South Africa that have conquered the world: Mirriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Black Coffee, Soweto Gospel Choir, Busi Mhlongo, but what Master KG has achieved has taken it to another level and has encouraged and inspired a lot of people.” While at it, Mhongo-Motaung slammed the naysayers who felt that Nomcebo Zikode, the vocalist behind “Jerusalema”, does not get enough credit for her contribution to the song.

The star said we must celebrate Master KG for his amazing talent as he created and produced the song, and deserves complete credit for his work.

The Limpopo-born artist has become a global name since “Jerusalema” became the world’s most recognised song.

“Jerusalema” is currently top of the global charts. It just hit the No 1 spot on Shazam.

Mfana wako calais village limpopo on da number 1 spot Worldwide.Modimo🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/M33r8CjPjO — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) October 1, 2020

The muso has received recognition from the likes of Janet Jackson, Cristiano Ronaldo and President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others.

Meanwhile, former talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle recently offered Master KG and Zikode some solid advice.

She tweeted:"Do not underestimate your worth right now ... @MasterKGsa and @Nomcebozikode capitalise on how worldly #Jerusalema has gone. Congrats!”

“Jerusalema”, which recently garnered 150 million views on YouTube, was featured on this week's Official UK Trending Chart and French radio.