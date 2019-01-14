Kid Tini. Picture: Supplied

Warning: Contains graphics that may offend sensitive viewers.

Local hip-hop artist Kid Tini, real Phiwe Unam Tini, released the music video for his brand new song "Cinga" where the 19-year-old born artist highlights some of the social ills, including teenage pregnancy, depression and suicide.





In an emotional video, that has more than 55 000 hits since its release four days ago, the rapper is found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned building in the centre of Hillbrow in Johannesburg.





This follows the discovery that he has impregnated his teenage girlfriend and not able to deal with the emotional turmoil that comes with the realisation of being a young father the rapper chooses to end his life.





"Artists my age raps about fun times and parties but no one writes about the consequences of such. My generation deals with a lot but is afraid to talk about abortions and depression and I want to start that conversation, "said the rapper.



