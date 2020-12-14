WATCH: The Parlotones drops Christmas album 'Strike The Harp' with a twist

Music lovers are in for a special treat this festive season as multi-award winning rock band, The Parlotones, released their first-ever Christmas album - with a twist. Titled “Strike The Harp”, the album dropped on Friday, December 11, and is a project that has been simmering for many years. And when the lockdown was implemented earlier in the year, the Parlotones decided to bring this new body of work to life. The album features heart-warming Christmas classics and new songs including: “I’ve Been A Good Boy Santa, ”Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) and "The Ghost of Christmas Past". In a chat with IOL Entertainment, the band’s lead vocalist, Kahn Morbee, says the Christmas album has been something he wanted to do especially after the roller-coaster that has been 2020.

“And we’re hoping to bring some light-hearted tongue-in-cheek feel-good vibes to what has been a pretty heavy year for everyone by spreading some festive cheer with a Parlotones-style Christmas album, that hopefully fans both old and new enjoy,” said Morbee.

Elaborating on the inspiration behind the album, Morbee explained: “We decided to be creative during the lockdown. We were either going to create a melancholic album indicative of the Covid curveball 2020 dealt us all or try to do something lighthearted.

"So we decided on the latter and thought injecting a bit of festive cheer with a Parlotones Christmas album would scratch our creative itch and spread some positive vibes.”

He added: “I hope it (album) makes some people smile and distracts from the heaviness of 2020, even if it's to laugh at us, that's also okay.”

He further explained the catchy title: “We're essentially a guitar band and I guess the Harp is symbolic of Christmas, as the guitar is symbolic of Rock n roll...the sentence 'Strike the harp' sounds kinda rock n roll and we're attempting to bring an alternative twist on Christmas...I guess we can call it TWISTmas.”

When asked about the most enjoyable part of putting this album together, he revealed: “I think it was cathartic in some regard because despite the lockdown rulings decimating musicians ability to earn a living at least there wasn't a lockdown on creativity.

Christmas is fun and nostalgic and I guess that energy played out whilst making this album.

The photoshoot for the album cover must have been exciting, with the band members adorned in white jocks with matching socks, paired with Christmas jerseys. I couldn't resist asking what inspired the outfits.

To which Morbee replied: "Our mad friend and creative genius Ryan Dutoit from Dutwaa Creative Agency comes up with these ideas and we always nonchalantly agree to give him creative carte blanche and soon find ourselves in underpants and socks (which I guess is mostly what we get as Christmas presents these days)."

“Strike The Harp” is available on all streaming platforms.