Tresor, and Msaki. Picture: Instagram

Tresor on Friday released visuals of his latest love song, "Sondela," featuring Msaki. In the track off his "Nostalgia" album, Tresor and Msaki tell a love story between two lovers who romantically declare their never-ending love and commitment to each other.

"Working on this song was really very special and purely organic. It took us roughly two hours to complete the song. I was busy putting the beat together whilst she was finishing up her writing for her verse. We both then recorded the final vocals instantly.

This was one of the very first songs we have ever written together. We wanted to write an honest love song in Xhosa and in Swahili. The Magic came together naturally; I am truly excited to share this song with the world,” said Tresor.

Commenting on the new single, Msaki said: "Sondela is a love song for an introvert. The chorus and bridge play on a Xhosa euphemism 'Umntu ohleka naye' which translates directly to ‘The one you laugh/smile with’ which would be the person you are in a relationship with. The song is a playful reassurance and old-school poetic romance."