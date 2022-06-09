WATCH: Uncle Waffles shows off her vocal skills in new studio post

A few months ago, DJ sensation Uncle Waffles teased the idea that she'd be going behind the microphone herself and singing. That seems to be becoming a reality. Yesterday, she posted a video of herself in the studio lip syncing a recording of herself singing.

The song she's singing in the video is “Uwelona”, which is one of the standouts on her recently released debut EP, "Red Dragon". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) The post seems be part of an ad campaign for Always Africa. “My creation process is a mixture of a lot of brain work and high-level creativity and being extra comfortable with the help of Always Liners is an essential part of the process,” she wrote in the caption. “Have you guys tried #AlwaysLiners?”

Uncle Waffles has quickly become a brand magnet since she first exploded onto the scene last October. Just this week, her managers, Zeus Omega and Kai In The Cut, shared that she was an ambassador for Hyundai’s new H1. Over the past few weeks, the 22-year-old has also been promoting SlowMag, a mineral supplement that treats magnesium in the blood, on her social media platforms. She has also done some social media promotional work with Castle Lite and has an ambassadorship with Sprite.

Earlier in the week, Uncle Waffles set tongues wagging with her new post on Instagram. The post featured images from a racy bedroom photoshoot with photographer Jr Ecko. “Ain't worried bout a blog or a b****” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) While Uncle Waffles is relatively new, her debut EP is doing major numbers and she's among the most listened to local artists on Spotify.

"Most streamed South African female artist on Spotify (June 5) 1. Busiswa- 533,964 2. Ami Faku-507,506

3. Moonchild -437,511 4. Miriam makeba-419,645 5. Uncle Waffles-408,396

6. DBN Gogo -317,700 7. Makhadzi-288,915 8. Babes Wodumo 284,369